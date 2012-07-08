LONDON - One final cross-court forehand and 15,000 people inside Wimbledon’s Centre Court, thousands more watching on a giant screen a few hundred metres away up on Murray Mound, and millions more across a champion-deprived tennis nation rejoiced.

One more victory by Andy Murray on Sunday (today), and it could be sheer bedlam. Murray from Dunblane, Scotland, on Friday reached his first career Wimbledon men’s singles final with a tight, but convincing 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 win over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France.

And, as if the stars had decided to align to create the dream scenario for today’s final, Murray’s opponent will be six-time champion Roger Federer.

Federer’s 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over defending champion Novak Djokovic in semi-final was just as convincing, but perhaps more surprising given the No 1 from Serbia had won six of their past seven encounters.

But this was the first meeting between the two on grass. And Djokovic, who has been struggling with a cold most of the week, was not at his best.

Perhaps the tennis narrative unfolded as it should have on this particular day. Even the most optimistic Murray and Federer fans couldn’t even have dared to hope for this.

“I always say in whatever country I am I like to play the local hero, I kind of call them, and Andy is exactly that here at Wimbledon,” Federer said.

Both players would make their own kind of history with a victory. And both have a chance to win, even if the early odds had Federer as a 2-1 favourite.

“I’ve been trying to explain that you don’t really think about (the pressure of a nation) that much, but I think, like subconsciously, at the end of the match it was obviously very emotional,” Murray said. “I haven’t really been like that before in a semi-final, so obviously it meant something to me and it was very, very important.”

Murray was overcome afterwards, accepting a congratulatory hug, a pat on the back and a blinding smile from Tsonga. He looked up to the heavens; his normally stone-faced facade crumbled, just for a few moments. His eyes were moist, his face almost stricken.

There are very few athletes in the world who could possibly relate to what the past five years have been like for Murray, even since he rose to the top level of the men’s game and became a contender for the Wimbledon title that was last won by a Brit back in 1936.

This was his fourth trip to the semi-finals; his immediate predecessor, Tim Henman, did the same but was never able to take the next step. Another defeat at this seemingly insurmountable barrier, and the public dissection of Murray’s various and sundry perceived inadequacies would have begun anew until next year’s tournament. But Murray wrote a different ending this time. And now he plays the man who, in the absence of a home-grown champion, has been conscripted as a worthy stand-in by the fans here over the past decade because of his great success at and reverence for the championships, his stylish game, and his ability to wear a cardigan on a grass tennis court with both pride and flair.

“It’s a great challenge, one where I’m probably not expected to win the match, but one that, you know, if I play well, I’m capable of winning,” Murray said of the match-up, which he relishes.

“If you look at his record here over the past 10 years or so, yeah, it’s been incredible. So, you know, the pressure that I would be feeling if it was against somebody else, I guess it would be different.

“But there will be less on me on Sunday, you know, because of who he is,” Murray added.

With a victory Sunday (today), Federer would make history of a different sort. It would be his 17th major overall; he would tie all-time great Pete Sampras with Federer’s seventh Wimbledon title.

He also would become the No 1 ranked player in the world once again. “There’s a lot on the line for me. I’m not denying that. I have a lot of pressure, as well. I’m looking forward to that. That’s what I work hard for,” Federer said. “I’ve worked extremely hard since I lost that match point against Novak last year at the U.S. Open. My run has been extremely good.

“So it’s a big match for me and I hope I can keep my nerves. I’m sure I can,” he said.