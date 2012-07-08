

LAHORE – A 35-year-old security guard was gunned down by unknown assailants, while two dead bodies were found from different parts of the City on Saturday.

As per police reports, Zahid, a security guard at a medical store situated near Mayo Hospital, was found dead in the wee hours on Saturday. Police investigators said Zahid along with his colleague Goga were asleep when some unidentified gunmen approached and sprayed indiscriminate bullets on them.

Subsequently, Zahid died instantly while Goga survived with injuries. Muhammad Mehmood, owner of the medical store, said the deceased had been working as a security guard for the past six months. Police have removed the body to the City morgue for autopsy. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man, yet to be identified, was found dead in the Civil Lines police area. An eyewitness suspected that the deceased was killed by swindlers, who poisoned him to death. Locals spotted the body on Lawrence Road and informed the police.

SHO Civil Lines Abid Rasheed said the circumstantial evidence showed that the deceased was a drug addict and the main cause of his death was excessive use of drugs. Policemen are awaiting the autopsy report to ascertain the reason of his death.

Similarly, Harbanspura police found a body of a 50-year-old unidentified man. The body was floating in the Canal. Rescue officials suspected the deceased, yet to be identified, was strangled to death by unnamed culprits under mysterious circumstances.

Police, after recovering the body, made numerous announcements in nearby mosques but no one claimed to own the body. They, however, said no wound or mark of torture was found on the body of the deceased, so he might have drowned. Further investigation is underway.

10 ARRESTED FROM BROTHEL HOUSE: At least ten people, including five women, were arrested when Sabzazaar Police raided a brothel house on Saturday. Police also claimed to have recovered bottles of liquor and medicines from their possession.

Police, on a tip-off, raided a brothel house at Mandi Stop on Multan Road and arrested ten people from its different rooms. Police have booked the merrymaking couples and further investigation is underway.

SECURITY ARRANGEMENTS REVIEWED: SP Saddar Police Division reviewed security arrangements and the law and order situation during an official meeting with the notables and Ulema on Saturday.

An official handout issued on Saturday says SP Saddar, flanked by DSPs and SHOs, held a meeting with the Ulema of every sect of the area. During the meeting, the participants reviewed arrangements being made for the holy month of Ramazan. The SP asked them to abide by the laws regarding the ban on the use of loud speakers.