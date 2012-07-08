KARACHI (RAMZAN CHANDIO/TALHA MAKHDOOM ) - Following the failed attempt to smuggle the artefacts of Buddhist era, the Sindh government has planned strict law against thefts or smuggling of the same.

The police recovered several other artifacts in a raid in Ibrahim Hyderi and registered a case against the suspects in Awami Colony police station on Saturday.

Judicial Magistrate East Haleem Ahmed sent a container driver Zafar Khan and the cleaner Asif Majeed on judicial remand on the charge of smuggling precious artifacts. The police had intercepted the container on Friday and recovered the sculptures from it during snap-checking near Singer Chowrangi.

Police officials said that they were able to recover more stuff on the pointation of the already arrested truck driver and a cleaner. They said that they recovered more artifacts from the same godown from where the previous artifacts were loaded on the container. Raids for the arrests of prime suspects, involved in smuggling of the third century Buddhist artifacts, were being continued.

Police officials said that more precious artifacts were recovered from a godown in Ibrahim Hyderi area of Korangi on Saturday. This was the same godown from where the driver and a cleaner loaded the previous artifacts. Police have registered a case against four men and initiated further investigation while police remained unable to arrest the prime suspects involved.

SHO Javed Brohi said that more recovered artifacts were being shifted to the police station for the counting and later they would be handed over to the Archaeology and Museums Department after finalisation of the legal process.

When contacted, Sindh Culture and Archeology Minister Sassui Palijo told TheNation that the experts of the archeology department were busy in process of evaluation and documentation of artifacts, belonging to Buddhist era of Ghandhara civilisation. She said the process of valuation of the historical artifacts was still continued.

She confirmed that artifacts, found in foiled attempt of smuggling, were not stolen from any archeological museum located in the province.

Palijo further said that artifacts would remain in the custody of police until the completion of the investigation. It has been directed to the police not to give any relaxation to the culprits involved in the attempt of smuggling of artifacts. She clarified that only six months and fine are mentioned in the existing law, so the government has planned to make the law strict punishment for those found in involvement of theft or smuggling of artifacts and historical parts.

When her attention drawn towards the demand of the Khyber Pakhtunkhawa government to handover the artifacts to them immediately, she said that investigation was neither completed nor it had been proved that the artifacts belong to the KP government. She said that artifacts would remain in the custody of police until the investigation completes.