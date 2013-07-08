LAHORE - Prices of most of utility commodities shot up in Sunday bazaars of the city especially the prices of edibles such as vegetables and fruits, only a few days ahead of holy month of Ramazan while authorities, as usual, were dragging their feet over the matter and the opportunist vendors got undue benefit of lethargy of the officials, it is learnt.

It is also learnt that out of a total 31 vegetables, prices of 15 groceries increased including sugar-free potatoes, tomatoes, China ginger, lemon, ladyfinger, mango (kacha) cucumber and others while prices of seven vegetables decreased and price of 9 vegetables remained stabled.

Further, out of a total 29 species of fruits, increased the prices of 11 kind of fruits including dates, watermelon, peach, all species of mangos and grapes decreased while prices of eight kinds of fruits including apple white, peach (round and low quality) mango (desi) and some other fruits decreased and prices of 10 kinds of fruits including apples (ameri and pahari), litchi, corns, palm grenade, mango (Chaunsa) and other fruit items remained stabled.

No checks and balance let the shopkeepers fleece the consumers by increasing prices of various daily use products throwing away the price lists, issued by the government for open markets of the city like a day before the hike announcement in the prices of a number of daily use commodities in Sunday bazaars which although have been known to offer good quality commodities at fair prices. The situation has changed as only substandard fruits and vegetables adorn Sunday bazaar stalls now.

Besides overcharging by the vendors and stallholders, reviewing the weekly rates as showed in the official rate lists, issued for the Sunday bazaars the administrators increased prices of a total of 23 items which also marred the worth and usefulness of these Sunday bazaars for the citizens and especially for the regular consumers because the vendors overpriced other vegetables, fruits and other home use items. However, the inspection teams, headed by District Officer (Monitoring and Inquiry) Amin Akbar Chopra initiated action against some stallholders and vendors on account of overcharging by imposing a fine of only Rs 3500 during their raids in Iqbal Town, Wahdat Colony, Shadman and Johar Town Sunday Bazaars.

Venders in fact are using unfair tactics in order to fleece the consumers and are overcharging by displaying their own rate lists and hiding official price lists of Market Committees and the practice still is unchecked. Further, the vendors have been selling unhygienic and overpriced commodities allegedly under the cover of CDGL officials.

Despite the district government’s orders, many shopkeepers do not display price lists on their shops and many of them failed to admit that they were selling poor quality goods, saying that their customers were satisfied.

The rates of products, enlisted in the official rate lists showed a decrease in some seasonal vegetables’ prices, they have not been implemented by the authority concerned in almost all of the fair price shops and Sunday bazaars of the city but the vendors and stallholders continued overcharging and fleece consumers and practice which is unchecked by the officials concerned and the consumers were paying rates higher than the official ones. Though the higher authorities were punishing the vendors, by imposing fines and lodging FIRs against shopkeepers during ongoing drive against profiteers and hoarders on account of overcharging in violation of the government rate lists and selling substandard and low quality daily use products especially the edibles but some consumers suggested the punishment as a check or accountability of the vendors is insufficient according the severity of the act of shopkeepers who are contributing diseases among the citizens by selling unhygienic edibles which was a criminal negligence and they must be taken up as criminals. Whereas, the authorities are imposing fines of some hundred rupees on them in their performance sheets which seemed a ‘joke’ with the consumers.

As usual, shopkeepers, stallholders and vendors of Sunday bazaars said that selling products at low prices was difficult because of various cost expenditures like transportation and cleaning of the food items. “If we are buying at exorbitant rates from the wholesale market, how can we sell at a low price?” they added.