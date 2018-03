LAHORE : Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has postponed his visit to UK in order to attend the All Parties Conference on national security. According to PTI sources, Imran Khan was to leave for UK today (Monday). New dates of the visit will be announced later. The APC on national security will be held on July 12 and presided over by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.