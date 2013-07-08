SADIQABAD - Unidentified armed motorcyclists killed former a councilor, an aide of a Punjab minister, by opening indiscriminate firing and fled firing shots in the air in Chak 11. Punjab Minister for Industry and Investment Muhammad Shafiq reached the deceased’s house for condolence. Chaudhry M Arif was on his way to house from his fields. When he reached within the limits of his village, three armed men on a bike opened indiscriminate firing on the landlord. Resultantly, Arif suffered five bullets and died on the spot. The local people followed them but the perpetrators took to their heels by firing bullets in the air. Receiving information, the minister, former nazim Abdul Qayyum, Talib Hussain, PML-N local spokesman Abdul Saboor, M Yaseen and Azhar Shafiq reached the house of the deceased. The minister condoled and assured the family members of the victim that all the available resources would be utilised to bring the perpetrators to book. He also contacted with District Police Officer Sohail Zafar on the spot and directed the DPO for immediate arrest of the killers. The DPO assured the minister of early arrest of the persons involved in the murder of Arif who was a closed aide of the minister and had been elected as councillor for several times.