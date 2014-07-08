BAHAWALPUR

Dr Muhammad Mukhtar has assumed additional charge as Vice Chancellor of Ghazi University Dera Ghazi Khan.

People from Dera Ghazi Khan and public representatives have appreciated the decision of his appointment as he has over 20 years of experience education sector internationally.

Muhammad Anees Khawaja, the president of Dera Ghazi Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the University was a gift for the people and hoped that it would bring an educational revolution in the region.

Dr Salimur Rehman, vice chancellor of Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology, felicitated the VC for assuming the additional charge. “Managing two institutions at two different places is by no means an easy task, but your appointment reflects the confidence of the government in your abilities,” he wrote in a letter addressed to Mr Mukhtar.