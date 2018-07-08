Share:

LAHORE - Police have intensified clampdown on political workers who violate the code of conduct during election campaigns across the Punjab province.

A police spokesman on Saturday said that the police action was taken against the violators during the last two weeks across the province.

Police, during the last couple of weeks, registered at least 246 cases against more than 1,500 workers of different political parties for violating the code of conduct devised by the Election Commission of Pakistan for the general elections 2018.

According to officials, at least 110 cases were registered against 583 workers of different political parties during the last three days. The police took action against the violators and booked 63 workers of PTI, 204 of PML-N, 24 of PPP, and 262 cases were registered against the supporters and workers of other parties and independent candidates.

Similarly, at least 59 cases and 103 Qalandras were registered under Goonda Act and 104 people were arrested whereas 242 cases and 407 Qalandras were registered and 380 accused were arrested under Habitual Offender Act during the last three days.

IG Punjab further directed that we will continue to take non-discriminatory actions against those who will violate election commission’s code of conduct and that all the RPOs and DPOs should ensure the implementation of the code of conduct in their regions and districts and that the law abiding citizens would not face any kind of inconvenience.

Earlier, the police had registered at least 136 cases against 946 workers of different political parties for violating the code of conduct. The police registered cases against 429 workers of PTI, 134 of PML-N, and 22 workers of PPP.

Also, at least 361 workers and supporters of other political parties and independent candidates were booked by police for violating the election code of conduct.

Earlier, the Punjab Police Inspector General had directed all the RPOs, DPOs, and CPOs to ensure transparency in their respective districts and regions during the election process. The police were also ordered to take strict legal action against violators of the code of conduct without any discrimination.

Also, DIG Operations Shehzad Akbar reviewed security arrangements for Election 2018. Presiding over a meeting at Qila Gujjar Singh, he directed SPs, DSPs and SHOs to conduct visits of polling stations in their respective areas and put in place effective security measures. The officials have been directed to conduct search operations in city on a daily basis.

ASHRAF JAVED