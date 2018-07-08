Share:

GHALANAI - After KP-Fata merger, officials of Mohmand administration filed first-ever FIR in the history of district Mohmand on Saturday.

It is reportedly the first case filed under Fata Interim Governance Regulation 2018 (FIGR) which was signed into law on May 25, 2018. The FIR has been lodged against Malik Sultan for threatening Levies officials on duty in Dawezai area of Pandiali tehsil of the lower Mohmand sub-division.

Pandiali Naib tehsildar Fazli Karim told that on July 4, at about 10am, Mirzaman Khan and Ahmad, residents of Dawezai, had a land dispute and quarrelled with each other.

“After the incident, the local administration officials with levies force rushed to the spot and arrested one person from each group,” he added.

Meanwhile, a local elder namely Malik Sultan alias Sultany gathered people with an intention to attack the house of Mir Zaman.

Naib Tehsildar told that the Levies in charge warned them not to take any such step which may create a law and order situation but Malik Sultan Khan threatened them of terrible consequences. He said that after comprehensive efforts, the people were dispersed peacefully, but on July 5, Ahmad along with his unidentified companions entered the house of Mir Azam. Due to which the owner of the house, Ayaz, fired on them. As a result Ahmad got serious injuries and died on the spot, while his other companions managed to escape.

After the attack Tehsildar Pandiali along with Sobedar Major Levies and Sobedar Major Khassadars reached the spot and arrested Ayaz and shifted him to Ekkaghund lock-up.