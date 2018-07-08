Share:

LAHORE - Layyah is perhaps the only district of Punjab where an MMA candidate vying for a provincial assembly seat brought PML-N back into a tough contest with the PTI which is otherwise considered strong in the area.

Five-time MPA Ch Ashgar Ali Gujjar, the vice president of Jamaat-i-Islami Punjab, is contesting election in PP-284 (Layyah city) on Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal ticket and has made a seat adjustment with the PML-N. He is known for his decisive role in district’s politics, and relies on more than 40,000 vote-bank of the Gujjar community who settled in the district after migration in 1947. Ch Ashgar also enjoys equal respect of small farmers and middle class community of the local Saraiki-speaking people due his stand against feudal lords of the area.

Interestingly, Ch Ashgar is opposing the MMA candidate Dr Bilal Klasra on National Assembly seat in favour of the PML-N nominee.

Layyah comprised two NA (187, 188) and five PA (280, 281, 282, 283, 284) seats. Tehsil Kror Lal Esan and Tehsil Chubara form NA-187 while Tehsil Layyah including city area and adjacent villages fall under NA-188.

PML-N has launched former MNA Hafiz Saqlain Bukhari again against PTI’s Malk Niaz Ahmed Jakhar in NA-188. Hafiz Saqlain has a good number of followers and enjoys support of Ch Ashgar who is contesting at PP-284 which falls under NA-188. The PML-N has not fielded candidate against him.

Saeeda Begum, wife of Malk Ghulam Haider Thind (the most strong feudal lord who has been disqualified by the court to contest election) is contesting against Ch Ashgar on PTI ticket but considered a weak candidate. On PP-283, the second provincial constituency under NA-188, the PML-N has fielded Ijaz Achlana against PTI’s Sajjad Hussain Khan.

Niaz Jakhar is a feudal lord and enjoying support of large number of Jakhar community settled in the area and elected MNA twice from Layyah. But, the PA candidates under him are not considered as strong as those of PML-N and MMA. Though the tough contest is expected between Jakhar and Bukhari in NA-188, the locals give edge to PML-N for the seat in so far situation emerged in the constituency.

The PTI has fielded its old guard Abdul Majid Khan Niazi, a feudal lord known for his welfare activities in the area, on NA-187 against the PML-N’s Sahibzada Faizul Hassan, the former MNA and custodian of Shrine Kror Lal Esan who enjoys support of a great number of his followers in area.

Malk Ahmed Ali Aulakh, a former provincial minister, though elected as MPA on PML-N ticket in 2008 polls, is now contesting as an independent candidate for PP-280 falling under NA-187 and opposing Sahibzada due to old political rivalry among the two. His opposition might give an edge to PTI’s Niazi who is already considered favourite against his rival. The PML-N has not fielded any candidate against Aulakh but Ch Athar Maqbool is PTI candidate in PA-280. He relies mostly on Arain votes and had secured around 27,000 votes as an independent candidate in 2013 elections. Though Ch Athar will prove beneficial to Niazi, but traditionally Arains of Layyah vote for PML-N and could give favour to Sahibzada on poll day.

The dust against Niazi is settled with the award of PTI ticket to Shahabudin Khan Sehar in PP-281, the second provincial constituency falling under NA-187. His elder brother Bahadur Khan Sehar was earlier awarded PTI ticket for NA-187 but later it was withdrawn on pressure of Niazi group. Sehars are feudal lords of the area, have large number of vote bank of their community and brought into PTI folds with the effort of Jahangir Khan Tareen. Abdul Shakoor Sehwag is PML-N nominee against Shahabudin.

Qaiser Magsi is a PTI candidate in PA-282, falling partially under NA-187, against PML-N’s Malk Riaz Hussain. Locals say PTI is strong in NA-187 but Gujjars, Arain and Jatt could make any decision in coming day.

Traditionally, the three Punjabi-speaking communities are voters and supporters of PML-N, but good choices of PA candidates and Niazi’s years-long welfare activities are considered a positive factor in favour of PTI. Furthermore, Ch Ashgar Gujjar, though, is not a candidate in this area, could secure Gujjar community vote in favour of PML-N.