Kh Harris to file appeal in IHC tomorrow

ISLAMABAD - The legal team of Sharif family is busy preparing for filing an appeal against the NAB court conviction of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (r) Safdar in Islamabad High Court, an appellate court, on Monday (tomorrow).

According to the PML-N sources, Khawaja Haris would file an appeal in Islamabad High Court and also move an application seeking protected bail to the accused who could not appear before the NAB court at the time of pronouncement of the judgment as both Nawaz Sahrif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz are in London where Begum Kalsoom Nawaz is hospitalised in a critical condition. In another development, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Saturday completed legal formalities to arrest PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Capt (r) Safdar following their conviction in Avenfield properties reference Friday last.

A NAB team was also despatched to Mansera to arrest Capt (r) Safdar who was also absent from the court when the judgment was pronounced in Avenfield properties reference, revealed a NAB spokesman, adding the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also approached in this regard.

The name of Capt (r) Safdar was already placed on blacklist by the Interior Ministry on the request of National Accountability Bureau to stop him from fleeing abroad and his name would also be placed on exit control list (ECL) if required, a source in government affirmed.

The NAB court had awarded 10-year imprisonment and 8 million UK pounds to Nawaz Sharif, seven-year term and 2 million UK pounds to Maryam while Capt (r) Safdar was awarded one-year imprisonment.

Meanwhile, rejecting the judgment of the NAB court against them as flawed and based on fictions instead of facts, Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz announced their return on next Friday (July 13) to face its legal consequences. An appeal against the verdict is being filed in Islamabad High Court, an appellate forum of the trial court. The appeal is being prepared in the light of consultations by the legal brains of PML-N.

According to PML-N leaders, both Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz would land in the federal capital on July 13 (Friday) to be received by Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and other senior party leaders.

The party sources revealed whether the protected bail was granted or not, Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz would be landing back in the country to face the conviction and lead the party’s campaign for the upcoming general elections scheduled to be held on July 25.

Caretaker Federal Law Minister Ali Zafar said the government would play its due role in the implementation of the NAB court verdict and fulfil its legal and constitutional obligations. He further said the government would play its part in confiscation of the Avenfield properties and take up the matter with the United Kingdom government.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued here Saturday, the NAB spokesman said the anti-graft body’s team had already left for Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to arrest Safdar. The caretaker government in the province had also been approached for their assistance in carrying out the arrest, he affirmed.

The spokesperson said the NAB had also obtained a copy of the detailed verdict and would ensure its implementation.

He clarified Nawaz Sharif and his other family members had been convicted for committing corruption. “The offence of assets beyond known sources of income that prima facie come under the preview of NAO, 1999, are corruption and corrupt practices,” he added.

The clarification was apparently in response to some TV reports which were saying the court order had mentioned that the prosecution had failed to prove the corruption charges against Nawaz. The ousted PM had referred to such reports to create an impression that he had been exonerated from corruption charges.

The court also ordered forfeiture of their property in the Avenfield Apartments, Park Lane, London, and imposed £8 million (approx Rs 1.292b) fine on Nawaz Sharif and £2 million (approx Rs 323m) on Maryam Nawaz.

The three convicts were also given one-year jail term, which will run concurrently, for not cooperating with the bureau during the probe into the case. In the light of this verdict, both Maryam and her spouse cannot contest elections, while Sharif has already been disqualified for life by the Supreme Court in Panama case.

The NAB had filed the reference regarding the properties in London, along with two other cases, on the Supreme Court’s directives in the Panamagate verdict that de-seated Nawaz Sharif as the prime minister last year.

