Pakistan and Tajikistan have agreed to further strengthen their relations by adopting a number of measures for taking bilateral trade to 500 million dollars per annum , immediate revival of air links and early implementation of Central Asia South Asia electricity project CASA 1000 which are quite welcome developments.

This agreement was reached at highest level talks between visiting Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain and host Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe the other day. President Mamnoon Hussain, who was on an official four day visit , held one on one and delegation level talks with the Tajik President.

According to the reports in the media, during the talks held in a cordial friendly atmosphere the two sides have appreciably agreed to further strengthen their relations and giving new impetus to their mutual ties through enhanced cooperation in diverse areas including trade, energy, connectivity, defence, health, education and culture.

The two Presidents afterwards also addressed a joint press conference at which they expressed satisfaction and confidence about the positive and mutually beneficial outcome of their talks.

President Mamnoon Hussain is reported to have said both Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy historical, cultural and fraternal bonds and their relations have been further cemented and strengthened by closer cooperation and regular exchange of high level visits since Takjikistan independence in 1991, Pakistan is among the very first countries to recognize Tajikistans independence and establishing diplomatic relations with Dushanbe.

These are good and welcome developments and need to be pursued at the appropriate level in Islamabad to ensure these bear fruit at the earliest, please. Thanks.

MUHAMMAD MURTAZA ZEESHAN,

Lahore, June 20.