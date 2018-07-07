Share:

LOS ANGELES - Amy Adams is inspired by Reese Witherspoon ‘’all the time’’. The 43-year-old actress stars in and executive produces new HBO drama ‘Sharp Objects’ and she was keen to go behind the scenes because of the ‘Big Little Lies’ star, who founded her own production company, Type A, in 2000. However, Amy imagines her working style is very different to that of the 42-year-old star. She told E! News: ‘’Reese inspires me all the time. She’s such a go-getter. ‘’I like wake up and take my time. I always imagine she wakes up with like, a list. She’s just ready to go, but she’s inspired me in her role as producer and creator for a long time.’’ ‘Big Little Lies’ director Jean-Marc Valee is also at the helm of ‘Sharp Objects’, and though Amy was having discussions with him first, she was pleased the filmmaker worked on the other show first.

She said: ‘’I was excited to get to kind of have them break him into television, because it’s a different beast.’’

In the drama series, Amy plays a journalist named Camille, who leaves a psychiatric hospital and returns to her home town to investigate the murder of two young girls.

And the award-winning actress - who has daughter Aviana, eight, with husband Darren Le Gallo - could relate to the way her character internalises the ‘’pain’’ she feels.

She said: ‘’I think that one of the things I really related to is that Camille is somebody who sort of keeps her pain on the inside.

‘’I mean, she has a lot of vices and a lot of outlets for her pain, but I think that’s something that a lot of women relate to, is we tend to be private with our pain, and I really had that in common with her.’’

Because of the dark storyline, Amy did her best to keep things light on set.

She admitted: ‘’I’m a bit of a jokester. I can be pretty silly.

‘’You know, of course I respect if somebody needs to be quiet or have silence, but for the most part I like to laugh.’’