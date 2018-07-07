Share:

­SADIQABAD-Pakistan People's Party [PPP] Minority Wing South Punjab president Bisroji apprised his counterpart Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood of preparations being made for according a warm welcome to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his arrival in South Punjab.

According to local PPP sources, the meeting between the two politicians was held at Jamaluddin Wali. "The entire minority community should be present to welcome their leader at Sindh-Punjab border," PPP South Punjab president Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood said to Bisroji. "Members of all the minority groups will be there to receive their party chairman with open arms," Bisroji assured, adding that it would be an unprecedented welcoming ceremony for any of the party chairmen.

On the occasion, Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood said that the PPP had always played a significant role for the protection of rights of minorities.

"PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto is determined to the betterment of minorities", he added.