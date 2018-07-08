Share:

Rawalpindi - The police have found a body at Kinara Park, Rawal Dam, sources informed The Nation on Saturday. Sources said that a man was stabbed to death and threw his body near the Rawal Dam. Police have also found a motorcycle parked near the body. A murder case has been registered with the Police Station Secretariat against unknown killers.

The body was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) where he was identified as Zafar Iqbal son of Akbar Khan of Tarlai Kalan, sources added. Police are investing the blind murder case after registration of a case, said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, two men were killed while another injured after felling in a deep well near Al-Badar Mosque within limits of Police Station Koral. The persons were cleaning a deep well near the Al-Badar Mosque on Lehtrar Road when all of a sudden they fell into the well. As a result, two persons died and another got injured, who was rushed to PIMS for medical treatment.

Local police have registered occurrence of the incident in the daily crime register.