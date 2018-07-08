Share:

Islamabad - The Canadian leader of an international mountaineering expedition has fallen to his death on the K2 mountain, often considered the world’s most difficult to climb, said Pakistani officials.

Karrar Haidri, secretary of Alpine Club of Pakistan, said that mountaineer Serge Dessureault, 53, died early Saturday while attempting to scale the 8,611-metre mountain in northern Pakistan. Haidri said it wasn’t immediately clear how Dessureault fell.

On a Facebook page dedicated to documenting Dessureault’s K2 expedition, a recent post describes how at 9:25 am local time the climber fell near camp 2, at 6,700m altitude. His body was later recovered.

Dessureault was leading the nine-member “K2-Broad Peak” expedition up the mountain, which is extremely steep and attracts notoriously bad weather.

Haidri said Dessureault’s body was brought to the mountain’s advance base camp and would be transported to Islamabad.

The Canadian climber was a Montreal firefighter and lived in Saint-Bruno with his wife and two daughters.

Dessureault already had a close call when he tried to scale K2 back in 2016. He was held back by a storm at camp 2. When the storm ended, he saw that camp 3, where he would have been if not for the storm, had been swept away by an avalanche.

Last week, Austrian climber Christian Huber was killed at Ultar Sar Peak when his tent was hit by an avalanche.

Dessureault’s climbing party had spent the night at a camp located 6,700 metres above sea level on the North Ridge, according to a Facebook page dedicated to the ascent of Dessureault, Maurice Beauséjour and Nathalie Fortin. The party’s aim was to head up to 7,000 metres to acclimatise before returning to base camp.

“Maybe they will be tempted to step into the very difficult Black Pyramid before going down?” says the Facebook post.

The page describes the Black Pyramid Pass as a steep, rocky and icy slope known for rock slides and ice falls. It is 400 metres long and requires “a lot of technical skills as it is on rock, snow and ice.” On Saturday morning, that same page announced Dessureault’s death with “indescribable sadness,” saying he fell near camp 2 and his body had been recovered. The page does not announce any other injuries or deaths in the incident.