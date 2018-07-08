Share:

Islamabad - Water for the residents of Islamabad is becoming a precious commodity as the residents of F-6, G-6, G-7 and I-10 are facing acute shortage of drinking water despite repeated requests by them, the authorities concerned have failed to resolve their genuine grievance.

Residents of the capital have accused the authorities concerned of being indifferent to their problems and have paid no heed to their repeated requests. With the reduced supply of water in the city, residents are forced to budget their water consumption and outsource it from private suppliers.

Talking to this agency, a resident of F-6 Mohsin Iftikhar, said that irregular and inadequate water supply has affected the daily life of thousands of families. “We cannot afford costly water tankers daily, but we have no other option,” said another resident Bilal Malik.

The residents pay water bills regularly to the CDA, but its supply is not being ensured, he added. The residents urged the authorities to take steps for regular supply of water to the locality.

A housewife Shamsa Anwar said, we have not been receiving water for the last 3 months. Despite registering complaints, the problem still persists”, adding that water shortage had made their lives miserable during this scorching heat weather.

“The pressure of the water is such that even a glass takes several hours to get filled” said a local resident. Adnan Tahir resident G-7 said that they have been facing water shortage for the past many days and are left with no choice but to buy water at Rs700 to Rs1000 per tanker. When contacted an official of CDA, said that due to summer season the demand of water has increased in different sectors.

He appealed the residents of capital city to avoid misuse of water and warned strict action in case of violation of CDA instruction.