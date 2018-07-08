Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court has served notices to the then Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, the then Federal Secretary Information Muhammad Azam, and the then Secretary Finance Waqar Masood for appearance on July 9 on account of approving salary, perks and privileges of Ataul Haq Qasmi in official capacity.

According to an SC press release, the SC directed that summons to Ishaq Dar be issued and affixed at his permanent residence in Lahore as he is reportedly gone abroad.

It may be added that the Supreme Court passed the order on July 5, in Case No 3654 of 2018 relating to appointment of Ataul Haq Qasmi as Managing Director of Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV).