Rawalpindi - Deputy Commissioner Dr Umar Jahangir has directed the district council and management of Water and Sanitation Agency to take concrete steps to resolve the issue of water shortage in Adiala Jail.

DC issued these directions while holding a meeting in his office here on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters Saima Younis, SE Pubic Health Department Faisal Shaukat, Superintendent Adiala Jail Saeed Ullah Gondal, Managing Director (MD) WASA Raja Shaukat, CEO Shafqat Raza, DO District Council Kamran Khan and other officers.

During the meeting, SE PHD Faisal Shaukat briefed the DC that the jail inmates and the administration are facing water shortage due to presence of hydrates in the nearby areas of Adiala Jail. Superintendent Adiala Jail Saeed Ullah Gondal also apprised the DC that due to water scarcity, the inmates and jail administration are suffering a lot.

On this, DC Dr Umar Jahangir instructed the authorities concerned to take concrete steps to resolve the issue of water shortage. He said the quality of water being supplied to citizens by owners of tankers should also be checked scientifically so that the citizens could be saved from fatal deceases. He also instructed the authorities concerned to create awareness among the citizens through seminars about the importance of water and urge them to not waste water.