SIALKOT-Satrah police have registered a case against two candidates of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and sixty others for taking out an election rally violating the ban in this regard.

Police have registered the case (No. 248/2018) Under Section 188 PPC on the report of ASI Basharat Ali. The FIR revealed that accused Arsalan Zafar, the TLP candidate in constituency NA-75; and M Arif, the TLP candidate in constituency PP-41 along with their 60 other companions took out the election rally in Dharam Kot-Satrah-Daska violating the ban.

In Sialkot, the Rangpura police registered a case against local religious seminary's teacher for brutally torturing a minor student.

The police registered a case (No.276/2018) Under Sections 328-A and 342 PPC on the report of Amir Rasheed Bhutta, the uncle of the minor victim Zaman Hassan. It revealed that Bharhath-based minor child Zama Hassan (10) was getting the Hifaz-e-Quran education at Madarassa Abu Hanifa, located in Govt Murray College Road locality here.

The victim's family told the police that family received a phone call from the religious seminary that Zaman Hassan was not feeling well and pick him from there for his medication. When the family members reached there, they found Zaman brutally tortured and he fell unconscious.

The FIR added that the other students also told the police that teacher Qari Nasir brutally tortured him after tying his hands and legs with ropes besides hanging him down with room's ceiling fan. The teacher tortured him as a punishment for not learning his lesson.

The family took the victim to Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot due to his critical condition. The doctors confirmed the torture. The teacher managed to escape from the spot.