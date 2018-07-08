Share:

ISLAMABAD - Following the conviction of Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt(retd) Mohmmad Safdar in the Avenfield case, the Election Commission of Pakistan has directed to halt the printing of ballot papers in the constituencies — NA—127 and NA-14 — from where both of them were contesting elections.

The decision was taken in the light of the NAB court verdict where along with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar were convicted as both of them were contesting from NA-127 Lahore and NA-14 Manshera respectively, and their names were in the final list of the contesting candidates from these constituencies.

Sources aware of the development said the names of both Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar would be removed from the ballot papers in their respective constituencies in the light of the NAB court verdict. The ECP has already applied for securing the attested copy of the court verdict to complete the legal process. The printing of ballot papers is in full swing and the whole exercise would be completed by July 20.