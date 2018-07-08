Share:

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hasan Askari has said that the late Abdul Sattar Edhi had set the best example of human service. In a message issued here on Saturday in connection with the second death anniversary of Edhi, the CM said he was an asset of Pakistan and was true identity of the country. He served humanity without discrimination of race, colour and religion. Edhi, throughout his life, served humanity and today we need to promote his passion in every field of life, he added. The best way to pay homage to Edhi was to serve the distressed humanity, he added.–APP