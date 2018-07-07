Share:

SIALKOT-A nip and tuck contest is expected between the candidates of PML-N and PTI in NA-76 constituency. PTI has fielded Brig (R) Muhammad Aslam Ghuman against PML-N candidate Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan, the former MNA.

Ghuman is the former director general of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab. PML-N's Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan is an old and well-experienced politician thus has the edge over the PTI candidate.

Sambrial tehsil has been a stronghold of PML-N, but this time, the PTI has fielded Ghuman in NA-76 and his younger brother Azeem Noori Ghuman, former PML-Q backed MPA, in Sambrial tehsil's PP-44 against PML-N candidate Ch Arshad Javaid Warraich who is also former MPA.

Both the Ghuman brothers are making high claims to win the July 25, 2018 general elections with a great margin of votes.

In Sambrial city, the PML-N candidates Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan and Ch Arshad Javaid Warraich are going door-to-door in their election campaign. They are also claiming to give tough time to their rival candidates.

There are total 469826 registered votes in NA-76. Total eight candidates are contesting in the constituency. The names of the candidates are: Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan (PML-N) former MNA, Brig (Rtd) Muhammad Aslam Ghuman (PTI) former DG of ACE Punjab, Ch Khaleequr Rehman (Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek), Ch Muhammad Ameen (Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan-TLP), Muhammad Awais (MMA), Yasir Mushtaq Bajwa (PPP) and two independent candidates Mudassar Saleem Baryar and Qasim Ali.

In PP-44, twelve candidates are in the election race. The names of the candidates are: Ch Arshad Javaid Warraich (PML-N) former MPA, Muhammad Azeem Noori Ghuman (PTI) former PML-Q backed MPA, Rafi Muhammad (TLP), Ansar Junaid Cheema (All Pakistan Muslim League), Muhammad Shahid Ghuman (PPP), Malik Muhammad Imran Awan (Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek) and five independent candidates Arsal Waqar Ghuman, Ch Muhammad Anwar, Zulfiqar, Tariq Mehmood and Muhammad Shafiq Butt.

These candidates belonge to different Biradaris in Sambrial and they will divide the votes which would benefit PML-N and PTI in Sambrial. There three main Biradaris Rajput, Ghuman and Sheikh in Sambrial city, which always played a key role in local political and election scenario. Now, these Biradaris are also playing important role in these general elections.

In 2008 general elections, the PML-N's new face Rana Abdul Sattar son of Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan had defeated PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in this constituency. PML-N candidate Rana Abdul Sattar got 92182 votes and his rival candidate Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain could get 42713 votes.

In 2013 general elections, the PML-N candidate Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan had won by getting 127437 votes in this constituency against PTI's candidate Salman Saif Cheema who could get 36632 votes. PPP's Ejaz Ahmed Cheema got 23194 votes, JI's candidate Muhammad Awais Ghuman got 7228 votes, APML's Bilal Hussain Gondal got 3376 votes, MQM's candidate Abdul Qayyum Bajwa got 1250 votes and PST candidate Jehangir Qadari could get only 624 votes in this constituency.