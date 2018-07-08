Share:

Lahore - Zakat Department’s Rs1,000 Guzara allowance for the poor is a joke keeping in view the ever-increasing cost of living in the country.

This fact has begotten the question whether Rs1,000 per month allowance is not tantamount to adding insult to the injuries of the poor families already living below the poverty line?

A survey of the Zakat and Usher Department conducted by the Nation revealed many grey areas in the Zakat department from bungling to dishonesty in the disbursement of Zakat.

The question here arises that how a widow, a very poor old man, a patient with meager income can survive with this Guzara allowance.

It is a time to wake up to existing economic challenges to make rules and policies for whole Zakat and Usher Department by the government and an independent audit must be conducted for ensuring accountability.

The small businesses should be initiated with this Zakat, the government should provide such poor people a starter with zero tax relaxation. To that end, the government can allow Zakat-loaned businessperson with tax moratorium for up to five years, as has allowed in the form of tax holiday to other small and medium enterprises to enable them to get financial cushion and come up at par with the taxpayers.

With huge economic challenges, every individual must be prepare as a strong muscle to shield economy of this country.

Senior officials said on condition of anonymity that clerics and district officers of Zakat committees choose almost all bogus Zakat recipients.

There are neither proper rules nor an efficient mechanism of the modern day to ascertain genuine recipients of 1000 Guzara allowance.

The mechanism devised for the deserving people is also very tedious and cumbersome.

The department has fixed one-year limit for a Zakat recipient, raising eyebrows that on which base the department put limit on the recipient. After a year, the recipient will be registered again and complete all formalities with a lot of efforts to get the allowance again. This, in fact, is against the fundamental rule for Zakat disbursement. Deen prescribes for the Zakat giver to himself reach out to the deserving person to keep his/her self respect. But here is the other way round which is too much humiliating for the recipient.

Ironically, a recipient wastes a million-thousands seconds to get only Rs1,000. What an absurd and pathetic policy it is.

There is no proper mechanism and transparency about rehabilitation of people.

According to the United Nation, 40 percent of population is living below poverty line in Pakistan… And this Rs1000 Guzara allowance is rubbing salt into their wounds.

Although the budget of this Guzara allowance is 1.7 billion, just 150,000 people of 120 million of Punjab, are getting Guzara – producing beggars. Bogus people, choice, as well as mechanism clearly showing us the pathetic picture of this mega corruption and dishonesty in the name of charity.

Faryal Azam