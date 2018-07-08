Share:

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan said on Saturday that despite vast natural resources in the country the burden of foreign debts was increasing with each passing day due to corruption and the day was not far when Pakistan would generate sufficient revenue to stop taking foreign loans.

Addressing a public gathering in Kohat, Khan said that the country had a huge potential for development as compared to Switzerland but the only thing was needed was the rule of law and the supremacy of justice. He recalled the golden era of Muslims when there was a system of justice and equal law for poor and rich in the society.

He said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar had looted the wealth of the country and now they were living in London along with their children. He said that they have nothing to do with the country and they were only looting the national wealth to transfer it to their foreign accounts.

He said that God had gifted the country with enormous natural resources including gold, copper and petroleum but owing to poor governance and corrupt practices, these resources could not be utilized for the uplift of the people. “If the PTI is voted to power, it would utilize all these natural resources for the welfare of the people,” he claimed.

He said that Pakistan’s 50 percent population was living below the poverty line while 45 percent children were facing stunted growth. He said the rulers have created an army of unemployed people and they have been forced to go abroad.

He said that the country’s debt had risen up to Rs27,000 billion in the last 10 years of PPP and PML-N governments. He said that both the parties used the FBR, the NAB and other institutions for their own benefit which resulted in massive corruption and money-laundering.

He said that the PTI would improve the tax collection system without imposing new taxes on the general public and the day was not far off when the FBR and other institutions would generate a handsome revenue of up to Rs8,000 billion.

Khan appealed to the public to vote to the ideology and not to the candidates as the PTI was the name of an ideology and he would take the responsibility for a keep close check on all elected MNAs.

He said that like NAMAL College Mianwali, he would build standard educational institutions in other parts of the country which would generate job opportunities for the youth. He said that a network of roads, universities and hospitals would be established across the country to benefit the people.