Share:

PU awards five PhD degrees

The Punjab University on Saturday awarded five PhD degrees to scholars in different disciplines. According to details, Nazma Malik, daughter of Ehsanullah Khan, was awarded degree in the subject of Home Economics after approval of her thesis titled 'Achieving Sustainable Domestic Water System: Identifying the Existing System and the Ways to Ameliorate the Water Management of a Selected Part of Lahore'. Javeria Saleem Malik, daughter of Malik Muhammad Saleem, was awarded degree in the subject of Public Health after approval of her thesis entitled 'Developmental Screening and Nutritional Intervention of Severe Acute Malnourished Children in southern Punjab, Pakistan'. Muhammad Javed Aftab, son of Muhammad Siddique, was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Special Education after approval of his thesis entitled 'Prevalence of Students with Learning Difficulties in Mathematics at Primary Level in Punjab'; and Khurshid Alam, son pf Abdul Qadoos in the subject of English after approval of his thesis entitled 'Politics of Identity: A Critical Study of Pakistani Fiction in English'. Similarly, Iram Naseer, daughter of Rana Naseer Ahmad, got degree in the subject of History after approval of her thesis entitled 'A History of Pakistan-China Relations 1973-2013, Reappraisal'.–App

CTO takes notice of misuse of petrol

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Liaqat Ali Malik has taken notice of misuse of petrol by traffic police officials, issued for traffic police official motorcycles. The CTO directed SP Traffic City Asif Siddique to conduct an iquiry and submit a report within three days. During the month of June, seven motorcycles of traffic police were not in use in traffic sectors, Anarkali, Mall-I, Mall_II and Cantt due to different reasons. However, the petrol cards issued for these motorcycles were used on daily basis. The motorcycles included three 125cc and four 250cc heavy bikes. The CTO said that stern action would be taken against those found guilty of using petrol in personal capacity. –App

‘Khadim-i-Insaniyat’ published

Paying rich tribute to Abdul Sattar Edhi for his lifelong services for humanity, Rana Amir Rehman’s book Khadim-i-Insaniyat has been published on the second death anniversary of the legend. The book is published under the supervision of Allama Abdul Sattar Asim and Muhammad Farooq Chohan. The book is being dubbed as a gift to all the people feeling for suffering humanity. The writer also praised noted personalities including Mujeebur Rehman Shami, Dr Ajmal Niazi, Abdullah Sohail, Javed Chaudhry, Ayaz Khan, Nadeem Zafar, Dr Amjad Saqib. Hakeem Muhammad Azizur Rehman, Muhammad Ashraf Asimi. Besides Qalm Fouandation Lytton Road, the book is available at noted bookstores.–Press Release