Islamabad - International Day of Cooperatives was observed on Saturday to express solidarity with the people associated with cooperatives movement.

Theme of 2018 International Day of Cooperatives is sustainable consumption and production.

International Co-operative Day is an annual celebration of the co-operative movement.

It has been observed on the first Saturday in July since 1923 by the International Co-operative Alliance.

On December 16, 1992, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed in resolution 47/90 “the first Saturday of July 1995 to be International Day of Cooperatives, marking the centenary of the establishment of the International Cooperative Alliance.”

Co-operatives around the world celebrate the day in various fashions and each year the organizing institutions agree on a theme for the celebrations, Private news channel reported.

In his message on the day, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Hasan Askari has said that best results can be achieved by benefitting from the fruits of cooperatives movement.

He added that economic conditions of the people can be improved by further activating the cooperative organizations.

He said that role of cooperative organisations is very important for providing best facilities to the people for living a better life.