ISLAMABAD - In the diplomatic community, events are being held for different reasons, but it is never easy to bid farewell to a seasoned diplomat. The Ambassador of Japan, Takashi Kurai, hosted a reception to bid farewell to outgoing Deputy Chief of the Mission, Takashi Harada and to welcome the incoming Deputy Chief of the Mission, Yusuke Shindo from Japan at his residence in the Diplomatic Enclave. It was an exclusive event as intimate friends of Japanese embassy were invited from all walks of life, including businessmen, officials and the civil society members.

Twin cities chambers were very well represented by their former presidents. ICCI former President Khalid IqbalMalik , ICCI former senior vice president Shakil Munir, RCCI former president Mian Humayun Pervaiz and Ali Raza Shah were among the prominent guests.

Japan has a rich, unique and influential culture. Incredible hospitality is a keystone of Japanese culture. The people of Japan are known for their exemplary behaviour and politeness. After meeting them, one can say that Japanese give preference to a close friend and a family member.

The Ambassador of Japan, Tarashi Kurai, just like his nation possesses polite and humble nature and also has great vision and an influential personality. Takashi Kuarai has been serving in Pakistan since 2016. He has served remarkably in different countries like Austria, Russia, the republic of Korea in various capacities. He is utilising his full potential to promote favourable business environment for the people of Japan as well as for Pakistani People. He always appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to improve security situation in Pakistan at different forums. Not only that he actively supported and organised events to promote harmony between the two countries. He made a speech on this occasion in which he said that Japan greatly valued its relations with Pakistan and with the passage of time relations are growing. About Yusuke Shindo, the ambassador said that he is a senior and career diplomat and during his stay he hoped that Japan and Pakistan relations will further grow. He also highlighted the services of outgoing Deputy Chief of Mission. He said that the Takashi Harada services in Pakistan were great and outstanding. He said that he feels honoured to work with him. In the end, he extended his best wishes to the outgoing deputy chief of the mission.

Outgoing Deputy Chief of the Mission, Takashi Harada also made a speech in which he shared his experiences in Pakistan. He said that since 2015 he had been working in Pakistan. Over the last three years, he found Pakistani people very kind and friendly. He appreciated the acknowledgement he got here and especially reminisced the unfortunate departure of the former deputy Chief of mission Junya Matsuura. He said that he whole heartedly did his best to promote bilateral relations between Japan and Pakistan. He appreciated the people and the culture of northern areas and rural society in Pakistan.

The new Deputy Chief of the Mission Yusuke Shindo has worked in Indonesia, Saudia Arabia, United States, Switzerland and Germany. He is an intellectual with great academic skills and an influential personality, rich with knowledge of national and international affairs. He also wrote a book in Jakarta in which he admired the Indonesian people hospitality. He also delivered a speech in which he said that he came to Pakistan for the first time and previously he was working in Geneva and has very special experience on the developing economy and disarmament related issues. He said that Pakistan and Japan have friendly ties and hoped to have more strong relations in the near future.

Japan Cuisine is popular all over the world. The guests not only enjoyed the reception of the ceremony but were also amazed as they were served with both Pakistani and Japanese dishes especially “SHUSHI.

The meeting of US President Donald Trump and the supreme leader of the North Korea Kim Jong UN was also discussed among the participants during the event. The world is passing through a critical phase and new alliances are being formed. Japan is historically considered as a foe by both Chinese and Koreans. After the improvement in relations between the two Koreas, hopefully it will have positive impact on the relations between China and Japan. Pakistan as a political partner of China and DPR Korea and economic partner of Japan and Republic of Korea considers these changes in Korean peninsula as positive and fruitful for the region and as well for the whole world. It will create a peaceful atmosphere in Asia and the pacific region as Koreas, Japan and China are all very close to Pakistan.

–The writer is a freelance contributor.