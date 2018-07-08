Share:

KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that it is his mission to remove hatred from hearts and create an environment of brotherhood and unity not only in Karachi but all over the country. Kamal stated this while addressing people after inaugurating election offices in NA-251, NA-255, PS-117 and PS-127 constituencies.

Addressing residents of Orangi Town, the PSP chairman said that people won’t have to talk about their problems because he was already aware of their ordeal. He went on to say that he was the one who made efforts to set up water plants from Manghopir to Orangi Town in order to deliver five million gallons of water and developed a passage to link Orangi to North Nazimabad via Kati Pahari. He said the city and province were governed by two different parties but now both these parties have no grounds to ask for votes from people. “We are contesting the election with the financial support of our members, not with the stolen money of the public,” said Kamal.

Lambasting MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, he alleged that both these leaders occupied the martyrs’ graveyard and now they are talking about party’s martyrs for political gains. By organizing just one public meeting in Tanki Ground, Laiqutabad, these leaders claimed that Mohajirs were united but they forgot to narrate how they had actually destroyed the nation by killing the youth and sending them behind the bars whereas many of political workers were still fugitives.

Expressing concern over the miserable condition of port city, Kamal said that entire infrastructure has been destroyed due to the lack of maintenance and its is a matter of great concern that people were forced to travel on rooftops of busses due to unavailability of a proper transport system in the city.

PSP candidates Dr Jamil Rahtore in NA-255, Taj Muhammad in PS-99 and others also spoke on the occasion.