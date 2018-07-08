Share:

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director-General (DG) Ms Amna Imran Khan has ordered for setting up a counter of the Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) at the LDA One-Window Cell for online verification of of plots and addressing complaints of delayed issuance of no-objection certificates (NOCs). She issued these orders during a meeting with Ms Ayesha Hameed, Director General, Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA), who called on her on Saturday. The DG LDA directed the officers concerned for making arrangements for online access to PLRA database and finalising draft for Service Level Agreement for the purpose in minimum possible time. Ayesha Hameed said that PLRA had already signed an agreement with Lahore Metropolitan Corporation for online verification of the land record of the properties situated in MCL's jurisdiction. She said that after availing the facility, the LDA would have online access to the land record of plots situated in its housing schemes and verification of land ownership, 'Fard', mutation, registry and other such documents would be achievable in minimum possible time. Chief Town Planner LDA Syed Nadeem Akhter Zaidi, Chief Engineer LDA Mazhar Hussain Khan and other officers concerned were also present during the meeting.–App