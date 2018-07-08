Share:

LAHORE - The decline continued as KSE-100 index lost another 1,627 points to close at 40,284 points, down 4 percent WoW.

On a broader level, political volatility and macroeconomic headwinds remained the major culprits due to which investors scrambled to offload positions ahead of the general elections scheduled to be held on 25th of July.

On the macroeconomic front, fast depleting FX reserves (and resultantly dangerously low monthly import cover), out of control fiscal balance and increasing inflation (Jun-2018 CPI reading at 5.2 percent YoY or 0.6 percent MoM) amidst directionless macroeconomic policies weighed down on investor sentiments.

Moreover, verdict of reference against ex-PM Nawaz Sharif and family was announced during the later hours of last trading session with jail term and financial penalty for Nawaz Sharif (ten years jail term and eight million pounds fine), Maryam Nawaz (seven years imprisonment and two million pounds fine) and Capt Safdar (one year imprisonment) in addition to disqualification and seizure of referenced properties.

As a result, overall market activity suffered with ADTO declining by 42 percent WoW to $35million and avg. volumes declining by 39 percent WoW to 111 million shares. Almost all major sectors such as (1) Oil and Marketing Companies (down 5.4 percent WoW), (2) auto assemblers (down 6.1 percent WoW), (3) cements (down 5.0 percent WoW), (4) Exploration and Production (down 4.6 percent WoW), (5) banks (down 2.8 percent WoW) and (6) fertilizers (down 2.5 percent WoW) witnessed a decline during the week. It remains to be seen how market will further react to accountability court's verdict and current macroeconomic climate going forward; for now, volatility is expected to persist.

Apart from this, key sector level highlights of the week were (1) slight upwards revision in K-Electric's (KE) multiyear tariff to Rs12.81/kwh, (2) cement sales numbers for Jun-2018 witnessing 9.25 percent YoY growth to 2.979mn tonnes and (3) unchanged credit rating by Fitch for Pakistan despite downgrading forecasts.

Experts said that market has started off FY19 on a disappointing note primarily due to increased political noise ahead of NAB Court verdict on the Avenfield corruption reference against Nawaz Sharif and Marium Nawaz. In the last 5-trading sessions, the market has cumulatively declined by 1,626 points to 40,284 level, a percentage decrease of 3.9 percent WoW.

Along with increased political noise, lower than expected inflows under Amnesty scheme and external account concerns kept market under pressure.

Oil and gas exploration companies, commercial banks and cements dented the market performance the most, taking off 728 points from the KSE-100 index cumulatively.

Foreigners continued to remain net sellers during the week, wherein, net selling amounted to $8.7 million. On the local front, mutual funds were net sellers of $18.6 million whereas individuals were net buyers of US$9.3mn.

During the week, the MACPAC Films (MACFL) notified regarding their earlier announcement of acquisition of a new 5 layer cast polypropylene film plant (CPP), that the CPP has arrived at port and the trial production is expected to start in quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Moreover, Pakistan International Airlines Corporation (PIAA), via a notice announced its result for 9MFY17. The company reported an LPS of Rs. 5.84/share(A) and LPS of Rs. 2.92/share(B) indicating a rise of 14 percent in loss. The loss is primarily due to higher gross loss compared to the previous year.

The Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has reduced its fuel oil imports for power generation as monsoon rains have lowered the demand for electricity for cooling, contributing to a decline in fuel oil premiums from the multi-year highs reached last week.

Likewise, Amreli Steel has increased rebar prices by 3 percent or Rs3k to Rs104-105k per tonne. Prices are increased to pass on increase in sales tax (in federal budget) impact.