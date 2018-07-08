Share:

KARACHI - City Mayor Wasim Akhtar has said that the Supreme Court verdict on shifting of oil tankers to Zulfiqarabad Parking Terminal has to be followed by all concerned.

“We have provided all facilities for parking of oil tankers at ZOTPT and now the owners of tankers should first start parking their tankers there and talk about other things later,” he said.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of oil tankers owners and shopkeeper of Shirin Jinnah Colony at his office on Saturday. The mayor said that the parking terminal has the capacity of parking 3,200 oil tankers with all required facilities including mosque, rest area, canteen, bathrooms and service and maintenance shops of tankers were made available at the terminal.

This terminal will have 140 toilets and a police check post and 36 feet wide road has been constructed along with oil tanker parking terminal, he added.

Wasim said that the facilities of the drivers have been provided while there would be an infrastructure for 10,000 will be available. The horticulture department has been advised to grow trees in and around the area at the terminal; six time zones have been fixed for tankers oil filling tankers, he added.

Captain Moiz representing the delegation assured all possible support to the mayor and said that they respect the Supreme Court’s decision and already started shifting of tankers to terminal. He also asked to conduct another survey of the allotment of shops so that only original shopkeepers get these shops. The mayor said that the survey was conducted by the Board of Revenue and submitted in the Supreme Court and we have to abide by this.

Municipal Commissioner Saif-ur-Rehman, Director Coordination Masood Alam, Legal Adviser Azra Muqeem, Director Terminals Raza Abbas Rizvi and other officers were also present on the occasion.