GHAZNI:- Three children were killed and seven other civilians sustained injuries in a blast that rocked the eastern Ghazni province, provincial government spokesman Aref Nuri said Saturday. A mine planted by militants on a road in Shinkai village of Gilan district, struck a rickshaw on Friday afternoon, killing three children and injuring seven others. All the victims are civilians, Nuri added. Usually in Afghan villages, villagers use rickshaw to travel from one point to another. The official blamed Taliban militants for planting the mine on the road, but the armed outfit has yet to make a comment.–Xinhua