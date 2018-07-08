Share:

LAHORE - Minister for IC&T Mian Anjum Nisar on Saturday said that protection of traders all-over the province was a top priority of the Punjab government and it is need of hour to provide favourable environment to industrialist. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at PIEDMC office on Saturday.

Chairman PIEDMC Abdul Basit, President LCCI Malik Tahir, CEO PIEDMC Shahriyar Saleem, Syed Tariq Siraj, Arif Qasim, Ahsan Mahmood Butt, Chaudhry Zaheer Ahmed Bhutta, Shafique A Naqi and others were present in the meeting.

PIEDMC Chairman Abdul Basit informed the minister that the issue of Zoning was being discussed with LDA, all recommendations have been sent to the Chief Minister's Secretariat, but issuance of notification was delayed due to which trader community was upset. He requested the minister to get the notification issued as soon as possible.

Trader representatives discussed their issues in details including mapping and zoning, drainage of water, gas and electricity supply, licensing fees, special economic zones, issuance of NOC from the Environment Protection Department, and problem of traffic flow at Railway Crossing near Kot Lakhpat, Factory Area, were included.

LCCI President Malik Tahir said that there were 40,000 industries in Lahore and zoning was the only best solution for traders. He also offered that LCCI platform could be utilised for all the issues related to business community. Minister Mian Anjum Nisar said that Department of Industries would be available 24 hours for resolution of problems of the trader community.

He told PIEDMC chairman to make a proposal regarding railway crossing issue and also send details of applications sent to the provincial department regarding business community issues for quick follow-up.