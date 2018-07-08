Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Karachi President Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman on Saturday said that code of conduct set by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was being violated by some political parties through investment of hefty amounts in the election campaigns.

Addressing a presser at Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi headquarters Idara Noor-e-Haq, Naeem expressed concerns on election campaigns of some parties which are being run on televisions through "paid contents". He demanded that the ECP take notice of those campaigns. Other MMA leaders were also present on the occasion.

Naeem said that ECP is not allowing other political parties to run their election campaigns in the city and this would pave the way for non-transparent elections. During the press conference, the MMA leader also disclosed the entire schedule of the alliance’s election campaign in Karachi. He said that MMA Vice President Senator Siraj-ul-Haq would reach Karachi today (Sunday) and visit seven places in the city. Siraj would meet the area people in connection with the general elections 2018.

He said the MMA would hold a ‘grand public gathering’ on 15th July at University Road near Hasan Square, adding that the MMA would emerge as an alternative force after the polls for the masses and grab reasonable seats from Karachi.

The MMA leader also lambasted the former federal and provincial governments, saying that all parties that ruled Karachi were responsible for water shortage in the metropolis. He said that the concerned authorities have failed to complete K-IV Greater Water Project as yet and its construction cost has increased to Rs50billion.

Naeem asked PTI Chairman Imran Khan to clear his party’s stance on Namoos-e-Risalat law, adding that he (Imran Khan) should also take notice of statement of Shafqat Mahmood, a PTI leader, about the said issue.

Manifesto

The MMA also issued its manifesto for Karachi. According to the manifesto, the MMA would work for correction of the number of city’s population in the census and give a master plan for the city. Besides, Karachi would be given status of a ‘metropolitan city’, effective measures will be taken to overcome water shortage, S-III project would be completed on an urgent basis keeping in view the collapsed sewerage system and mass transit programme would be given to Karachi.

Integrated health model, efficient solid waste management board, uniform education system for the children of poor and rich as well as special programmes for youth and differently abled persons are also included in the manifesto.