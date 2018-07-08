Share:

BANNU - A candidate for Kybyer Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seat and six other people were injured in a bomb attack in Bannu on Saturday, police said.

Shireen Malik, who belongs to alliance of Islamic parties the ‘Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal’ (MMA), came under attack when he was campaigning in the area, police and witnesses said.

National and provincial assemblies’ elections will be held on July 25.

Malik was shifted to a local hospital and doctors said he and six other injured were in stable condition.The bomb was attached to a motorbike and was detonated with the help of a remote-controlled device, police said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast. Authorities blame militant groups for such attacks as they oppose to elections.

The caretaker government has planned to deploy hundreds of thousands of troops and paramilitary soldiers for security of the elections. Political parties have intensified campaign and leaders are holding rallies to seek support.