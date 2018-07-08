Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and the Grand Democratic Alliance have tacitly reached an understanding to support each other in different constituencies of Sindh in the general election aimed at giving a tough time to the Pakistan People’s Party.

The PPP is, however, confident to easily defeat the MQM-P and the GDA in the elections slated for July 25.

Both the MQM-P and the GDA are finalizing nitty-gritty details of different seats of interior Sindh. The bigwigs of MQM-P and GDA will soon hold an important meeting to give final touches to the seat adjustment plan, discussion with members of both the factions left this impression.

The GDA and MQM-P had recently entered into a tacit agreement mainly to grab a maximum number of seats for the National Assembly from Sindh.

It was decided to support each other’s candidates to give a tough time to the PPP candidates.

They said that the MQM-P candidates were comparatively strong in urban Sindh as compared to the GDA, which is in a strong position in the interior Sindh. The GDA will support the MQM-P candidates in Tharparkaar, Tando Adam, Tando Allah Yar and other areas, they said.

Likewise, the MQM-P would support the GDA candidates in Haiderabad, Sakhar, Mirpur Khas etc in reciprocity. The main members of both the factions will hold an important meeting next week to finalize the seat adjustment issue in different areas of Sindh, sources said.

On the other hand, the PPP is not taking the alliance between the GDA and the MQM-P seriously.

“The MQM-P has split into many factions and lost its identity, how can it be able to stand against a major political party in the general polls,” PPP candidate Shazia Marri said while talking to The Nation.

About the GDA, Marri termed it alliance of puppets without any political background. “Where is their political manifesto, which is essential for all the political parties contesting the polls,” the PPP leader said mentioning that the GDA members were using pictures of PPP’s martyred members including Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

“It is just a joke to use the pictures of our party leaders in the polls,” she said.

MQM-P former MNA Ali Raza Abidi said that the people of Sindh have no hopes from the PPP. “They have rejected the candidates of PPP because of their poor performance in Sindh,” Abidi said.

About the GDA and the MQM-P’s romance, he said that senior members of both the parties have discussed a political strategy. “It is an understanding to give relief to the people of Sindh,” he said. Political pundits believe that GDA leaders might also make efforts to play their part to remove the differences between the PSP and MQM-P in the future.