­HAFIZABAD-President PML-N Shehbaz Sharif has called upon the workers to spread the party message to every nook and cranny PML-N to ensure victory in the general election for strong and prosperous country.

Addressing workers convection here the other night here, the former chief minister said that the masses have rejected the verdict of Accountability Court, convicting PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Capt (r) Safdar and termed it politically-motivated. "The masses will announce its own verdict by throwing the judgment of the accountability into the sea," Shehbaz Sharif said. He said that the verdict has not disheartened the workers but has further invigorate them and they would continue their electioneering with more vigour and zeal.

He said that PML-N government executed unprecedented development in the country. "We added 11,000 megawatts of electricity to the national grid, overcome terrorism and eliminated unemployment and poverty to great extant," he enumerated. The PML-N president declared that if voted to power again, the party would alleviate sufferings of the masses and make the country at par with Malaysia and Turkey.

Shehbaz Sharif lamented that timing of the Accountability Court indicates, without any iota of doubt, that it aims at affecting the election. "The PML-N will emerge victorious in polls despite all odds and multifarious hurdles," he claimed.

The former Punjab CM asserted that Nawaz Sharif's conviction would further boost vote bank of the PML-N as the masses are wide awake and understood that the conviction is politically motivated and engineered only to oust the party from the political arena. But with the grace of Almighty Allah dream of daydreamers will not be materialised," he added.

He lashed out at the Jhootay Khan (Imran Khan) for lying day and night and said that the PTI has completely ruined KPK and added that he would be exposed in the general elections and his political ambition would be buried for ever on July 25.

He highlighted salient future of PML-N manifesto and assured the masses that after coming to power, the party would end hunger, poverty and unemployment by initiating different public welfare projects.

Earlier on his arrival along with Mushahid Hussain Syed, Saira Afzal Tarar candidate for NA-87, Mian Shahid Hussain Bhatti candidate for PP-69, Dr Muzaffar Ali Sheikh candidate for PP-70 and Shoaib Shafiq Arain candidate for PP-71 and a large number of citizens and workers welcomed them by raising slogans.