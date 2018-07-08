Share:

Lahore: National Highways and Motorway Police Inspector General Aamir Zulfiqar has reiterated his resolve to maintain standard of excellence in public service, says a press release.

“This department will work day and night to improve its professional performance and standards. This department is an icon of excellence and we have to maintain this highest achievement with all available resources,” he said while addressing an open house meeting at the motorway police training college.

He continued: “The Motorway Police was public friendly, service-oriented force and delivery of prompt assistance to the road users is the trademark of the department and it is only big distinction with other police organisations. The well-mannered conduct with commuters, courtesy and indiscriminate enforcement of law must be ensured to enhance the image of NH&MP.”

Zulfiqar said It is indeed a matter of pride to command this force and urged officers to produced best possible results with available recourses.

The IG also listened to problems of officers and issued necessary directions to get these issues resolved.

“The problems and issues of motorway police officers would be resolved all costs.” Condemning the Gojra incident, he said that he will try his best to punishment the culprits sternly.

He praised his team mates especially policemen for their contribuntion to public service DIG Ahmad Arslan Malik, DIG Mirza Faran Baig, DIG Ashfaq Khan, SSP Masroor Alam Kolachi , SSP Sulman and SSP Hashmat Kamal were also present on the occasion.