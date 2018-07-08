Share:

ISLAMABAD - In a significant development, the contribution of Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHEP) to the national grid has increased to 484 Megawatts (MW), as two units of the project (unit no 3 and unit no 2) are now generating power to their maximum capacity.

The project has a cumulative generation capacity of 969MW through its four units with each having capacity of 242.25MW.

After successfully completing the reliability period, the unit no 3 has been formally taken over by Wapda for its operation. Having being successfully tested on various load rejection, the unit no 2 is generating electricity on its 72-hour reliability run. Therefore, the two units (2 and 3) are generating power of 484MW.

The unit no 4 is getting ready for one-month reliability test period. While, the unit no 1 is undergoing through various tests in accordance with the contractual obligations and expected to go on trial generation during next month.

The 969 MW-Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project is thus expected to generate power up to its maximum generation capacity by September. So far, it has provided over 311 million units of electricity to the national grid.

Neelum Jhelum is a state-of-the art hydropower project with 90 percent being underground and beneath the high mountainous areas.

The project, constructed on River Neelum in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has a dam at Nauseri, an underground waterway system consisting of 52-km long tunnels and an underground powerhouse at Chattar Kalas with four power generating units.

The project will provide about 5 billion units of electricity to the national grid every year with annual estimated benefits of Rs55 billion. Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project will significantly contribute to meet the electricity requirements in the country.

The project with capacity of 969MW electricity will generate 5,150 gegawatt per hour at the levelised tariff of 13.50 per unit for 30 years.

The project had been initially approved at a cost of Rs15.2 billion in 1989. It took 29 years to complete the scheme in early this year. The cost was revised to Rs84.502 billion in 2002. Later, the cost of the project scaled up to Rs277.502 billion, which the ECNEC approved in 2012, and then once again its cost surged to Rs404.331 billion in 2015.

And after that it again hiked to Rs500.343 billion. At the end, the project was completed at Rs506.8 billion.

The Central Development Working Party in May this year had approved the hiring of consultants for third-party validation of the Neelum-Jhelum power project's cost.