The group is known for its disregard for human rights.

In the war against terror, the United States made several mistakes –a trait of any imperial power. One such mistake was invasion of Iraq in 2003. To develop a consensus among American people lies after lies were told. The consequences of Iraq invasion were far reaching and across Mid East. Whereas the American invasion provided space to Al-Qaeeda to operate in Iraq, another and more deadly organisation Islamic State also emerged under the leadership of Abu Omar al Baghdadi in 2006. The present leader, Abu Bakr al Baghdadi became IS leader in 2010.

The terrorist group gained support from Sunni areas in 2009 when Iraqi Prime Minister Maliki started targeting Sunni leaders. However, it was the year 2011 when ISIS made its presence felt to the global powers. Year 2014 was the most decisive year for IS as it was controlling large areas in Iraq and Syria. While the group is almost finished in Syria and Iraq, it has found new battleground, i.e., Afghanistan. Since 2017 to this day the group has targeted Kabul more than 20 times with a heavy death toll in the capital city. There is still lack of consensus among the partners in war on terror on how to eradicate the group.

The rise of ISIS in Iraq is a wider threat

to the stability of the Middle East and the

West than many realise.

–Majid Nawaz