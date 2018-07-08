Share:

Rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi police on Saturday conducted a flag march to show their preparedness to ensure peace during general elections 2018.

Following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Abbas Ahsan, the flag march was conducted under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Circle Dr Ali Raza and included Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) Kotli Sattian, Kahuta and Saddar Circle.

The march was conducted within areas Kotli Sattian, Kahuta and Saddar Circle.

SP Saddar Circle Dr Ali Raza said the purpose of the flag march was to display the police’s preparedness to counter any challenge and maintain peace in the city during general elections 2018. He directed all the SDPOs and SHOs to carry out effective security arrangements in their respective parts of city. He said police were fully prepared for facing any challenge during general elections 2018.

Meanwhile, CPO Rawalpindi has failed to change a large numbers of Moharars and Naib Moharars from police stations that were posted on same position for last many years. “The Moharars and Naib Moharars have strong links with the former public elected representatives of N League and are said to be influencing the election campaign of the candidates in their constituencies,” said a senior police officer while talking to The Nation. He said that a Moharar and Naib Moharar who have been posted at Police Station Taxila some two years ago on special request of former MPA Umer Farooq are still performing duties in the police station and allegedly giving protocol to blue-eyed of former MPA while victimising his political opponents in the police station.



On the other hand, a team of traffic wardens is allegedly involved in receiving bribe from transporters during night time at University Chowk near Katcheri. Most of the transporters being targeted by the team of traffic wardens are those who enter Rawalpindi from other parts of province to go to New Islamabad International Airport or Northern Areas, sources said. Similar activities of traffic wardens have also been detected at Maherabad Sector where wardens are busy in looting the heavy traffic drivers during night duty.

When contacted, CPO Abbas Ahsan denied that the old Moharars and Naib Moharars are working on their previous posts. “What I did soon after assuming charge as CPO Rawalpindi was to transfer all the Moharars and Naib Moharars,” Abbas Ahsan said. He added he would order Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf to take stern action against those traffic wardens who are involved in such illegal practices.