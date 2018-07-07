Share:

OKARA-Police claimed to have arrested 10 suspects during a vigorous crackdown on drug-peddlers and moonshiners here the other day.

According to police, the crackdown was launched under directives from District Police Officer [DPO] Zeeshan Asghar. "Not only did the police arrest the suspects but they also recovered drugs and liquor worth more than Rs10 million," a police source claimed.

The Shergarh police raided and arrested Altaf, son of Khushi Weaver and resident of 23/D, and recovered 20 litres of liquor from his possession. The same police team raided 20/GD village, arrested Aslam with 20 litres of liquor and recovered money from him.

The Gogera police raided Fattuana village and arrested Ashraf, son of Ramazan with 24 litres of liquor. The police also arrested Ayub Piroka of 35/D village with 40 litres of liquor.

The Okara Saddr police arrested Imran, son of Akbar and resident of 51/2L, with 28 litres of liquor. The Depalpur Saddr police arrested Maqbool of Bhuman Shah with 55 litres liquor and recovered money from him he had earned through sale of liquor.

The Okara Saddr police arrested Shakil, son of Amin Machhi and resident of Kot Bari, with 1 kgof hashish and recovered money he had earned through drug-peddling. The Satghara police arrested Rafiq of 27/GD with 1.1kg of charas. The Hujra Shah Muqeem police arrested Manzoor, son of Rehman and resident of Bhai Moar, with 1.2g of charas. Cases were registered accordingly.

ANTI-ENCROACHMENT DRIVE

The district administration has started an anti-encroachment drive at Samadpura and surroundings. Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Nazeer has asked the city shopkeepers to remove the encroachments in front of their shops. Otherwise, the administration will remove them. "No pressure will be entertained in this regard," he vowed.