GUJRANWALA: Regional police officer Zulifqar Hameed said that the police would play its vital role to maintain peace in the region and to ensure free and transparent elections. Addressing a meeting of police officers here, he said that the police had devised a comprehensive plan for foolproof security during elections.

He said that code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] would be fully implemented and law violation would not be tolerated. He further said that no one would be allowed to exhibit firearms and the violators would be taken to task. "The police would provide complete security to all the political gatherings and the organizers of such gatherings should get prior permission," he added.