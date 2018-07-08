Share:

Due to Child birth a mothers body goes through severe hormonal changes which becomes the cause of postpartum depression in several mothers.

Mothers suffering from postpartum depression do not only experience hopelessness but are also unable to bond with their child. Unaware of this condition family members especially in-laws criticise the mother instead of giving her emotional support.

Like all illnesses postpartum depression is also curable but for same to happen that we recognise it as a medical condition and contact a doctor for help.

Therefore, I wrote this letter to create awareness among people, so that they can understand what the women goes through, and help her instead of criticising.

LAIBA KHAN,

Karachi, June 20.