NOORPUR THAL: The sacrifices of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leaders and workers strengthened democracy in the country, said PPP candidates

NA-94 candidate Safdar Ali Khan and PP-84 candidate Anwar Khan were addressing a local gathering. PPP tehsil Noor Pur Thal chief organiser Sadar Ghazi Amanullah Khan Baloch, PPP local leaders Malik Ejaz Hussain Chandram, Malik Aurang Zaib Karloo and Fayyaz Hussain Khokhar were also present.

They said that PPP fully believed in the democratic norms and have deep roots among the masses because of its services for them.

They said that their party had provided all basic facilities for the masses. They further said that the PPP always served the masses by providing health, education, Pakistan cards and Benazir Bhutto cards facilities for help them.