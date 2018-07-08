Share:

Islamabad:- PPP central leader Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari stated that his party expected that Election Commission of Pakistan will ensure free, fair and transparent general election in the country. He said that those who distributed sweets on the martyrdom of PPP founder and former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto are now part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. PPP leader stated this while addressing a Jalsa at G-7. He said that PPP would defeat both PML-N and PTI in the upcoming general elections.–Online

He said that earlier PTI candidate had won election from NA-53 but he did nothing for the citizens of federal capital. He said that the role of PTI has been fully exposed and the countrymen will not cast votes in its favour.