Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders on Friday night approached estranged party men in Lyari.

Some estranged PPP representatives have fielded their candidates against the PPP candidates in the PPP stronghold of Lyari. However, the PPP has been unable until now to woo them back into the party fold and make their candidates withdraw their candidature.

PPP Karachi Division President Saeed Ghani on Friday met the estranged local PPP leaders Habib Hasan and Shahjahan Baloch who are contesting election against the PPP leaders in PS-108 and PS-107 constituencies, respectively. The PPP has fielded Javed Nagori in the PS-107 and Haji Abdul Majeed Baloch in the PS-108 constituency.

Talking to The Nation, Shahjahan Baloch, who also remained the party MNA from the area in last tenure, confirmed meeting with former provincial minister Saeed Ghani on Friday and said that they had conveyed their reservations to him about the candidates fielded by the party in the area.

He said that although there had been a deadlock between the PPP leadership and them but Ghani told them that their recommendation to withdraw ticket from the current PPP nominees would be conveyed to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto who would then take the final decision.

He said that Nagori who is been given the provincial assembly ticket from party has done nothing for Lyariites in past five years despite being a minister. “He was so discredited in the area that during the last local bodies elections the PPP was even not able to win a councillor’s seat on the party ticket in the area falling in his constituency,” he said, adding that during his tenure no uplift projects were carried out in the area and this created problems for the party. He said the other PPP leader also does not have a good reputation in the area and is allegedly involved in illegal activities.

Another estranged party leader Habib Hasan, who is also union council chairman of his area, said that they were not against the candidature of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and those voting for them in the provincial constituency would vote for Bilawal in the National Assembly constituency.

“We are only against the party’s provincial candidates and would not bow down unless the party withdraws their nomination,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking on condition of anonymity, a PPP leader said that they were in contact with all estranged party leaders in the constituency and would convince them to withdraw their candidature.

They said that decision to nominate party candidates were taken after thorough consultation and withdrawing nominations would create further issues for the party in the constituency.

The PPP Karachi President Saeed Ghani was not available for the comment despite repeated attempts.