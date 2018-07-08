Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) secretary Ijaz Ur Rehman requested Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk to order inquiry against Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) for depriving Pakistan tenpin team of participating in Asian Games to be held in Indonesia next month.

Talking to The Nation, Ijaz said: “The government must appreciate our tireless efforts, as without any sponsor and additional grants, the PTBF not only organises countless tournaments every year, but also sends teams for international events and our bowlers perform exceptionally despite all the odds. We have requested and wrote letters to Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on numerous occasions to appoint an international coach for Pakistani bowlers, but all our requests fell on deaf ears.”

Ijaz said former PSB DG Dr Akhtar Ganjera and ex-IPC Minister Riaz Pirzada had promised to allocate piece of land for construction of bowling alley in the PSB premises but despite approval of PC-I, nothing on ground was done and they are still running from post to pillar to get the land.

“It is my promise that the federation can host international event and around 150 international bowlers from 100 countries will take part in it. It will help boost the country’s image as well as economy and will be a giant step towards full-fledged international sports revival in Pakistan,” he added.

The PTBF secretary said he had already constructed an international standard 6-lane alley - Leisure City Bowling Club - at Safa Gold Mall. “I have to sell my house to fulfill my dream of helping Pakistan youth and now the second mega bowling alley namely Leisure City 2 Bowling Club is near to completion at Jinnah Park Rawalpindi, where we are going to conduct Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship 2018 from August 10 to 14, under the supervision of PTBF in collaboration with Bin Alam City.

“We are expecting around 500 male/female players from across the country will feature in the event. We will conduct the event in 8 categories including professional masters singles, doubles, team event, women event, deaf event, U-12 event, U-16 event and inter-media event,” he added.

Ijaz said Pakistan tenpin Bowling team will participate in three international championships including Qubica AMF at USA, World Bowling Tour at Thailand and World Men Ranking Championship in Hong Kong. “We know Pakistan is blessed with great talent and if they will be coached well, they can not only compete with the world’s best, but can also win laurels for the country but for this, we need government and corporate sector support.”