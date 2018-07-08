Share:

Rawalpindi - Director Military Lands and Cantonments Dr Saima Shah said that the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board has planned to upgrade the Cantt General Hospital to provide adequate health facilities to the residents of Cantt and Garrison areas.

She said that the up-gradation of health and education facilities in 44 cantonments of the country have also been started following the instructions of Director General (DG) MLC. “Health services will also be upgraded by establishing more medical colleges,” she said at a press briefing at her office on Saturday.

Sibtain Raza, Cantonment Executive Officer Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) and Arslan Haider, Additional CEO, were also present on the occasion.

She said up-gradation of health and education facilities in 44 cantonments area all over the country were being planned. She said all the endeavour and potential is being utilised for accomplishment of the plan.

Major Geneal Syed Najam ul Hassan, ML&C has directed to complete the task as per master plan, she added.

She said in 1975 there were only 13 colleges, 47 high and 23 primary schools were established while this number declined gradually.

She said some 123 new colleges, 17 CB Girls High Schools, 3 CB Boys High Schools and 3 Primary Schools would be established as per a three-year (2019-19) plan floated by the DG MLC.

She said in the current fiscal year, 14 new colleges, 22 CB High (boys/girls) schools would be constructed under the auspicious of DGMLC.

She said according to master plan, more hospitals and dispensaries would be constructed in all the cantonments of country besides upgrading the hospitals and dispensaries built earlier.

Speaking about underground water shortage, Dr Saima Shah said Rawalpindi and Islamabad are suffering a lot with rapidly declining water level in Khanpur Dam (the only major source) based on this.

She requested the residents of twin cities to avoid wastage of water. According to fresh survey and the depletion of underground water level, the authorities seem to be compelled to restrict installation of tube-wells in the twin cities, she added.